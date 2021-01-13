East Troy woman wins $1.4M in Megabucks

Jessica Eickman of East Troy claimed a winning Megabucks winning ticket, worth a $1.4 million annuity or $1.1 million cash, on Jan. 5, the Wisconsin Lottery announced in a Wednesday news release.
Eickman purchased the quick-pick ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing at Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, 3238 W Main St., East Troy.
Eickman called the win “a very unexpected and wonderful gift” and was shocked to discover she had the jackpot-winning ticket. She is a loyal Lottery player who plans to keep working and to use her winnings to save for retirement and share with her daughter, according to the news release.
The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908, according to the news release.