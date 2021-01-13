 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Troy woman wins $1.4M in Megabucks
1 comment
topical
WALWORTH COUNTY

East Troy woman wins $1.4M in Megabucks

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Eickman of East Troy claimed a winning Megabucks winning ticket, worth a $1.4 million annuity or $1.1 million cash, on Jan. 5, the Wisconsin Lottery announced in a Wednesday news release.

Eickman purchased the quick-pick ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing at Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, 3238 W Main St., East Troy.

Eickman called the win “a very unexpected and wonderful gift” and was shocked to discover she had the jackpot-winning ticket. She is a loyal Lottery player who plans to keep working and to use her winnings to save for retirement and share with her daughter, according to the news release.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908, according to the news release.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Calls to Modernize the Unemployment System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News