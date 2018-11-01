RACINE COUNTY — While early voting numbers are brisk in the state’s two largest cities ahead of Tuesday’s election, officials in Racine County are still analyzing data.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as of Wednesday in Racine County, 15,733 absentee ballots have been sent and so far 13,582 ballots have returned.
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said those numbers seem pretty good to her, however this is a new way the Elections Commission is tracking the data and she does not have previous numbers to compare it to.
“Percentage returned compared to what’s been sent is pretty good, but we have about a week until people have to have their ballots in,” Christensen said. “Obviously if they have a ballot that’s been sent to them, it would be helpful to get that in the mail and get it mailed back because it has to be received by Election Day, by the municipal clerk so it can be counted.”
The City of Racine has already had nearly as many early voters this year as it did in the 2014 midterm, with two days left to go to vote early, according to Shannon Powell, communications specialist for the mayor’s office. Powell said each day of early voting seems to get a little busier.
According to Powell, as of Wednesday, 2,568 Racine residents had voted early in-office and 1,365 had returned ballots by mail. That means a total of 3,933 Racine residents have voted early so far, equaling roughly 11.9 percent of all registered voters.
In the 2014 midterm election, 2,733 Racine residents voted early in-office and 1,289 returned mail ballots, for a total of 4,022 early voters.
In the City of Burlington, City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said her office has issued 920 absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 election. But she said that in the 2016 presidential election, 1,700 absentee ballots were issued.
But Halbach noted that in-person early voting has been brisk and said her office will accommodate early voting at City Hall until 5 p.m. Friday.
Christensen added if voters have questions about when and where to go for in-person early voting, they should contact their municipal clerk’s office. Voting hours can actually vary by municipality. For instance, in Elmwood Park and North Bay, the county’s smallest municipalities with 500 and 240 residents respectively, a voter needs to make an appointment. Other municipalities may be using either their regular business hours or extending the time.
Milwaukee and Madison
Meanwhile, the number of people voting early in Madison and Milwaukee has already set records for a midterm election, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, and officials in both cities expect the surge in early voting to continue.
With Election Day one week away, 22,387 in-person early ballots have been cast in Madison — well over double the number who voted early in the last midterm election in 2014 — as of Monday afternoon.
“We’ve already set a record,” Mayor Paul Soglin said Tuesday. “Based on what’s happened to date, based in terms of early voting, we will undoubtedly set a new record” for overall turnout.
Turnout in midterm elections is usually far below that of presidential elections. In 2016, for example, 57,260 people cast early in-person ballots in Madison.
The jump in this year’s election could be due in part to changes that have made voting early and in person easier. Beginning in 2016, municipalities were allowed to have multiple absentee voting locations, not just the clerk’s office. This year, voters are able to vote at 16 locations throughout Madison, including several libraries and Memorial Union and Union South on the UW-Madison campus.
Additionally, there were limitations in 2014 on the days and hours clerk’s offices could be open.
Municipalities were allowed to have multiple early voting locations after a federal judge ruled in 2016 that state limitations on where and when absentee voting was allowed were unconstitutional. The state has appealed that ruling.
Milwaukee also has already smashed in-person early voting records, said Neil Albrecht, executive director of the city’s Election Commission.
As of Monday, 19,586 had voted early in Milwaukee, an increase of more than 4,200 from 2014’s total of 15,300.
Albrecht said he expects the number of early, in-person voters to double before early voting ends.
