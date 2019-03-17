Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — As the April 2 general election nears, Racine County communities are providing opportunities for early voting.

All Racine County voters can cast ballots in the race for state supreme court justice and for Racine County Circuit Court judge. Several municipalities and School Boards have races for local offices and several communities also face referendum questions. Turn to The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for reports on these races and ballot initiatives. 

Following are listed the days and times to early vote in Racine County municipalities. Each offer early voting on weekdays between Monday, March 18 and March 29, times vary. Note: An asterisk indicates the general hours for the municipal building and may not reflect all hours for early voting.

Racine:

  • City Hall: Weekdays, March 18-29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Racine Public Library, March 18 and March 29. On Monday-Thursday, the hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Fridays the hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burlington City Hall, 300 N. Pine St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.*

Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m to noon; Friday, March 29 open 8 a.m., to 5 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St., 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.*

Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St., 8 a.m. to 5. p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday March 22; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 29.

Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.*

Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

Yorkville Village Office, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

For hours for the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay, contact the village offices.

