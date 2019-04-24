WATERFORD — A fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage early Tuesday morning to a house in the 200 block of First Street, according to the Waterford Fire Department.
A call for a structure fire came in at 1:47 a.m. Five minutes later, an off-duty firefighter responded to the blaze and deployed an X-Tinguish FST, a device that deploys chemicals to control fires.
Fire crews arrived about a minute later and had the fire under control within seven minutes of their arrival.
Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom used for storage after an electric appliance failed and ignited the bed and nightstand. The fire did not spread beyond the bedroom.
Rochester, Tichigan, Mukwonago and Vernon firefighters, Waterford Police and Racine County Sheriff’s deputies also responded.
One firefighter was treated for fatigue on the scene, but no one was injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.