CALEDONIA FIRE

Early Saturday morning fire reportedly caused by car crashing into garage in Caledonia

SUV allegedly involved in garage fire
Racine Fire Bell Club Facebook

CALEDONIA — One injury was reported after a vehicle allegedly struck a garage in Caledonia and caused a fire early Saturday morning. 

According to a Facebook post from the Racine Fire Bells, the incident was reported near the intersection of highways G and H.

Upon crews' arrival, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames with an SUV allegedly involved.

The driver of the SUV reported injuries, according to the Caledonia Fire Department. The driver was transported to a hospital; a CFD spokesperson did not have the hospital's name on hand.

