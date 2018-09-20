RACINE — An early morning structure fire caused an estimated $130,000 in damage to a Racine residence on Thursday.
At about 5:21 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkview Drive for a report of a lot of smoke, according to a Racine Fire Department news release. A working structure fire was discovered at a nearby residence at 418 Cliff Ave.
Fire crews knocked the fire down from the exterior before entering the building, which was not occupied. The home, however, sustained heavy fire damage throughout.
The utilities were secured by We Energies crews while fire crews continued to search for and extinguish hot spots. Racine Police also responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The first-floor bedroom may have been where the fire began, fire officials said.
