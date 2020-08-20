 Skip to main content
Early morning garage fire in Racine causes $10K in damage
Early morning garage fire in Racine causes $10K in damage

RACINE — An early morning garage fire in the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue resulted in around $10,000 in damage on Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to a detached garage at the rear of 2063 Douglas Ave at 6:23 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing additional damage to the adjacent home occupied by a mother and her five children. The occupants returned to their home shortly after.

The fire is currently under investigation. No one was displaced as a result of the fire.

Racine Police assisted at the scene.

