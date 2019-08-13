{{featured_button_text}}
Caledonia garage fire

A firefighter sprays the charred remains of a garage Tuesday in the 2700 block of Red Maple Court in Caledonia early Tuesday morning.

 Caledonia Fire Department

CALEDONIA — A fire early Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Red Maple Court destroyed a garage and damaged a home, according to Caledonia Fire Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand.

Firefighters responded to the house at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control within about a half-hour, St. Amand said.

“It was a well-involved fire when we arrived,” St. Amand said.

Residents were home but evacuated before fire crews arrived. Neighbors also evacuated their houses.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Garage fire

Caledonia firefighters battle a garage fire in the 2700 block of Red Maple court early Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but one firefighter needed a medical checkup for exhaustion suffered during the blaze, St. Amand said.

The fire’s cause was not known late Tuesday morning, nor was there an immediate damage estimate.

Oak Creek, Raymond and South Shore fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Racine Fire Bells. As crews fought the fire, Raymond Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call elsewhere in Caledonia.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments