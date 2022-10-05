Eagle Lake's waterfront revamp nearing completion

DOVER — A long-term plan to improve amenities at Eagle Lake Park is finally coming to fruition.

At the 529-acre lake popular for fishing, ice fishing and boating, the county is adding a second lane to the boat launch and replacing an aging steel retaining wall. The surrounding park also includes a playground, picnic area and other amenities.

Construction was originally supposed to begin in spring 2020, around the same time COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin.

In actuality, construction began Aug. 1 of this year and is expected to be complete before the month is out. In his annual budget address Tuesday evening, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said “Eagle Lake Boat Launch project will be completed, featuring a new double-lane launch, in time for next season.”

“The launch will be fully open for boating season 2023,” Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works & Development Services, added in an email.

Let's go camping Racine County said this week that the weekend of Oct. 14-16 will be the first weekend that Cliffside Campground in Caledonia has not been fully booked in five months. To book a weekend trip at the RV-friendly park, go to racinecounty.com/camping

The contractor is Zenith Tech, a division of Walbec Group, which is also the parent company of Payne & Dolan. The cost is estimated to be $736,970 and was included in the 2022 county budget.