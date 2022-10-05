 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE COUNTY PARKS | EAGLE LAKE

Eagle Lake's waterfront revamp nearing completion

Eagle Lake construction continues

Zenith Tech expects to be done with construction Eagle Lake before the end of October.

 Courtesy of Racine County Parks

DOVER — A long-term plan to improve amenities at Eagle Lake Park is finally coming to fruition.

On the Lake

A family enjoys time out on Eagle Lake off Eagle Lake Park in Dover on Thursday, May 29, 2014. 

At the 529-acre lake popular for fishing, ice fishing and boating, the county is adding a second lane to the boat launch and replacing an aging steel retaining wall. The surrounding park also includes a playground, picnic area and other amenities.

Construction was originally supposed to begin in spring 2020, around the same time COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin.

In actuality, construction began Aug. 1 of this year and is expected to be complete before the month is out. In his annual budget address Tuesday evening, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said “Eagle Lake Boat Launch project will be completed, featuring a new double-lane launch, in time for next season.”

People are also reading…

“The launch will be fully open for boating season 2023,” Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works & Development Services, added in an email.

Eagle Lake construction continues

Zenith Tech is leading construction of a new boat launch and retaining wall at Eagle Lake.

The contractor is Zenith Tech, a division of Walbec Group, which is also the parent company of Payne & Dolan. The cost is estimated to be $736,970 and was included in the 2022 county budget.

Eagle Lake snow

Snowmobilers, ice fishermen and a dog spend time on the frozen-over Eagle Lake in the Town of Dover on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, after a Monday snowstorm dropped more than 6 inches of snow on the area.
Eagle Lake construction continues

The Town of Dover's Eagle Lake is getting a second boat launch.
