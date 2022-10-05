Eagle Lake's waterfront revamp nearing completion

DOVER — A long-term plan to improve amenities at Eagle Lake Park is finally coming to fruition.
At the 529-acre lake popular for fishing, ice fishing and boating, the county is adding a second lane to the boat launch and replacing an aging steel retaining wall. The surrounding park also includes a playground, picnic area and other amenities.
Construction was originally supposed to begin in spring 2020, around the same time COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin.
In actuality, construction began Aug. 1 of this year and is expected to be complete before the month is out. In his annual budget address Tuesday evening, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said “Eagle Lake Boat Launch project will be completed, featuring a new double-lane launch, in time for next season.”
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.