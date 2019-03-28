YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners’ annexation of a large chunk of Dover’s land was not sent to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for final approval as scheduled during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Due to a large volume of resident objections, the Drainage Board had to hold off on sending the paperwork to DATCP until engineers are able to review each objection individually in a not-yet-scheduled special meeting. The meeting will be in the evening on whatever day it is scheduled so more people can attend, according to John Knuteson, the Drainage Board’s attorney.
As currently planned, the annexation, which the Drainage Board, would more than double the size of the Eagle Creek Drainage District by adding more than 5,700 acres of Dover land — including the subdivisions around Eagle Lake and most of the Kansasville business district, the most densely populated areas of the town.
Property owners joining the expanded district would pay a minimum of $50 per year for residential lots and $5.71 per acre annually for agricultural land.
The Drainage Board received about 20 objections by the deadline on Tuesday, Knuteson said. Some also came Wednesday in the mail, he added.
Residents had 30 days to send objections after the Drainage Board approved the annexation in a Feb. 26 meeting.
The district currently spans 263 parcels totaling 4,160 acres, bounded roughly by Highway J on the west, Highway A on the north and Highway 11 on the south, stopping just short of the residential areas surrounding Eagle Lake on the east.
The new district would be 1,606 parcels totaling 9,898 acres, extending about 1½ miles east of Eagle Lake, just under one mile north of Highway 20 and just over one mile south of Highway 11, with no westward expansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.