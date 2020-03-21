DWD: How to file for unemployment benefits online

MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development is encouraging people to go online for faster service delivery. DWD's Unemployment Insurance Division is experiencing heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.

For fast, up-to-date information and to apply for unemployment benefits, please head to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/ .

DWD has a helpful claimant handbook that can be found at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/handbook/. It contains important information and instructions about your eligibility for benefits and how to protect your rights to those benefits under the Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance law.