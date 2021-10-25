ROCHESTER — DW Coffee at the Bank, the long-anticipated coffee shop that was under construction in the former Community State Bank in Downtown Rochester, is now open.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the coffee shop was held on March 24, with plans originally set for it to open by mid-July. Its hours now are 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It is located at 201 W. Main St. and offers coffee, grab-and-go food items, baked goods and catering options for large groups.

DW Coffee is owned by Jane and Bob Willard. The interior of the coffee shop is dedicated to Jane’s mom, with her own personal art pieces and lounge chairs displayed inside.

“Around the same time that my husband Bob and I found out the bank would be leaving Rochester, my mom passed away and it was because of her generosity that I was able to make this idea a reality,” Jane said in a release. “The coffee house design is focused on my mother’s aesthetic. She would have loved the idea of her stored energy going into the bank building.”

Community State Bank President and CEO Scott Huedepohl said in the release Jane had approached the bank with the idea to repurpose the Rochester location to a coffee shop and it was “the perfect fit.”

“When we decided to sell this office, it was important to us that the building would be transformed into a community business versus selling for the highest sales price that we could,” Huedepohl said.

The operator of DW Coffee is Leslie Kinsey. She has partnered with Lake Geneva Coffee Roastery to provide beverages at the cafe. The drink menu includes a pumpkin pie latte, Ela (a chai and cider blend) and Sweater Weather, a beverage of white chocolate, hazelnut and cinnamon. Fresh bakery options and sandwiches are also available.

“DW Coffee is about bringing people together,” Jane said. “In the near future we hope to host events and pop-up dinners. We also plan to organize book clubs, wine and coffee tastings and game nights.

“This building is beautiful. However, it’s truly the story behind why we started, people like Leslie, the unique vendors like Lake Geneva Roastery and the Rochester community that have made this coffee shop a gem of a find. We’re excited for locals and travelers to stop in and see what we’re all about, and we’re thankful to those that already have.”

