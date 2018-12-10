Try 1 month for 99¢
KENOSHA — The Durkee Mansion is lavishly decorated for the period in celebration of Christmas. The former home of Sen. Charles Durkee was built in the 1860s and is decorated for the holiday season by volunteers.

Scheduled holiday hours are1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 13. There is no admission fee.

For more information or to check on weather cancellations, call 262-925-8040 or go to www.kempercenter.com.

