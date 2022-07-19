During rally in Mount Pleasant, supporters see Tim Michels as 'outsider' to unseat Evers

MOUNT PLEASANT — In the parking lot of a truck salvage parts dealer, Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels led a campaign rally in eastern Racine County Monday evening.

Michels, the multimillionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based energy and infrastructure contractor Michels Corporation, joined the already highly contested GOP primary race in late April. Running as a self-described "outsider," Michels aims to secure the Republican primary victory on Aug. 9, earning him the opportunity to oust Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 election.

“I am running against Tony Evers because he has been weak — a weak leader — from COVID to Kenosha. He has failed the people of Wisconsin and we are going to replace him with proven executive experience,” Michels said from a podium Monday outside Hribar Corporation, 1821 SE Frontage Road.

According to the first Marquette Law School Poll conducted since Michels’ entry into the race, published June 22, he and fellow GOP candidate Rebecca Kleefisch have been in very close competition for the lead with Republican voters; poll results indicate only a one-point difference between the two frontrunners: Michels polling as the top choice with 27% and Kleefisch in second with 26%.

However, the polling also indicates that Gov. Tony Evers has an early advantage when it comes to the general election for governor, with 48% of poll respondents saying they would pick Evers over Michels and 41% saying they would pick Michels over Evers; the race is slightly closer between Evers and Kleefisch: 47% to 43% in favor of Evers.

Supporters

Several rally attendees supporting Michels campaign spoke to The Journal Times after the event concluded, although Michels campaign aimed to prevent reporters from speaking with attendees during the event.

“He’s going to get it done,” supporter Ron Christensen of Racine said. “He’s not going to play games; he’s not like these 20-year-career politicians.”

When asked to comment on the controversy surrounding Michels’ residency and claims that he only lives in Wisconsin “part-time” — he owns a 17-million dollar home in Connecticut, the state in which his youngest child graduated high school in 2021 — Christensen replied, “If he lives somewhere else, then why the heck is he here trying to make our state better? Why would a multimillionaire take all this time he's taking right now to do this for $164,000 (the salary for Wisconsin’s governor)? That’s chicken-scratch for him. He's here to make the state better.”

“He’s going to rotate ship; he’s going to clean up the state and get people back to work,” Jay Hager of Racine said.

“You can't help but see how honest he is,” Lorna Hager, Jay's wife, added. “I’ll be here for the celebration when he wins.”

Closing out Monday’s rally, Michels concluded, “The political establishment in Madison doesn’t know what to do with me. They haven’t seen the likes of me in Madison, but the day is coming when the Wisconsin people are going to come first…

“I ask for your support and I ask for your vote. It’s so important," Michels added. "Together we will get rid of Tony Evers, and together we will make Wisconsin the greatest state that it possibly can be.”

While Michels has positioned himself as an outsider and earned support for doing so, he has not shied away from donating to insiders. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that “records compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks political spending and donations, show Michels and his wife gave more than $200,000 to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years.” Over that same period, Kleefisch and her political committees donated $130,000.

2020

Despite entering the race later than others, Michels was catapulted to being a frontrunner after receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump.

"I'm honored to be endorsed by a former president of the United States,” Michels said Monday.

Michels has not gone as far as Trump has in claiming that Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate — there is no evidence for that, despite Trump’s claims of the opposite — but Michels has given rise to concerns about how the election was conducted and has not said he believes Biden’s win was legitimate.

“Was the election rigged or was it fixed? We are not a third-world country ... Twenty months after the election we are still asking that question,” he said Monday.

Like Kleefisch, Michels said that if he is elected governor he will not veto election-related bills that had been passed by the Republican state Legislature since the 2020 election but vetoed by Evers. Such bills would ban donations to municipalities for the purposes of conducting elections — “Zuckerbucks,” as Michels referred to them, a reference to Facebook founder/billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. Michels also has said he will not rule out seeking to reclaim Wisconsin’s 2020 electoral votes, which election law experts say is illegal.

The 90-or-so gathered to see Michels speak Monday applauded him when he said he backed Voter ID requirements, like the one Wisconsin already has. He was also applauded for not mandating employees at Michels Corp. get vaccinated, saying "You decide what goes into your body. Not the government."