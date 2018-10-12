WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rapper Kanye West mentioned Foxconn during an Oval Office during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.
“We can empower our industries. We can empower our factories … We can bring Foxconn and set up a factory in, I think, Minnesota,” West said while wearing a Make America Great Again hat during the well publicized event on Thursday.
Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, who also is the president’s son-in-law, immediately interjected, telling West that the Foxconn factory is coming to Wisconsin — not Minnesota.
CNN, among other media outlets, criticized the meeting. Anchor Anderson Cooper accused Trump of choosing a meeting with West over meeting victims of Hurricane Michael, who were returning to devastation in Florida while Trump and West conversed in the White House.
What else did they talk about?
Both Brown, 82, and West, 41, said that they’re supportive of the Trump administration, particularly the president’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“And I like North Korea,” said Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and later became a television and film actor.
“I like North Korea, too,” Trump replied.
“You stopped the war,” West added, soon after media personnel were allowed into the room.
In front of members of the press and White House staff, West spoke off-the-cuff almost uninterrupted for 15 minutes, a monologue that appeared to leave Trump speechless. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has already met with the president, having discussed prison reform with Trump in July and having lobbied for the presidential pardon of a woman convicted of drug offenses.
During West’s impromptu speech, he commented on a variety of topics, ranging from violence and gangs in Chicago and how West identified with Trump’s “male energy” during the campaign.
“I love Hillary (Clinton). I love everyone, right?” West said. “But the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. It was something about when I put this (Make America Great Again) hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite superhero. And you made a Superman cape.”
“I have to tell you,” Trump added from behind his desk in the crowded Oval Office, “I had important meetings today with senators and with everything. Nobody cared. They wanted this meeting. This is the meeting.”
The meeting ended with West giving the president a hug.
“I love this guy right here,” West said.
