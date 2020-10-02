During budget talks, Caledonia Police Chief says department needs to be expanded

The problem involves both the radios installed in patrol vehicles and handheld radios. Handheld radios are assigned, and not shared among the officers, due to the fact the radios and bodycams are linked.

All but three of the radios installed in patrol vehicles are capable of communicating with the digital system, but need to be programmed to do so. Botsch requested $20,000 for that programming.

As for the three that are not capable of communicating with the digital system, Botsch explained it was his intent to replace two radios this year and one in the future.

However, the trustees expressed concern about the lack of communication between Caledonia and Racine, and were amenable to finding money in the budget for all three radios to be replaced sooner rather than later.

The police department also needs to replace ten of its handheld radios that are not capable of communicating with digital systems. Botsch proposed buying two a year, for the next five years, at a cost of $7,500 per year.

However, all of the handheld radios currently being used by the police department need to be programmed to communicate with digital systems, at an estimated cost of $40,000. The chief expects to present the cost of that in the 2022 budget.