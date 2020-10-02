During budget talks, Caledonia Police Chief says department needs to be expanded

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Village Board of Trustees began the process of publicly crafting a 2021 budget with discussions of new police radios, future legal representation and an overall desire to continue providing quality services in a tough economic year.
The trustees met on Monday and Tuesday to allow the heads of each department to present their proposed budgets.
The village has an estimated $15,568,803 operating budget for 2021, a $583,000 increase from 2020. There are anticipated cost increases in such items as health care and other benefits. Additionally, employees are eligible for a merit raise up to 1.5%.
Negotiations are underway for union-represented employees in the police, fire and highway departments, so those figures have not been determined.
A hefty portion of the meetings concerned capital fund requests by the Caledonia Police Department, which included new radios, software updates, and vehicles. There was also a request for additional personnel.
Costs of policing
Police Chief Christopher Botsch explained that currently Caledonia police officers, who have an analog radio system, cannot communicate with regional departments on digital systems, such as the Racine Police Department. In order to communicate with Racine, messages must go through dispatch — a concerning delay.
The problem involves both the radios installed in patrol vehicles and handheld radios. Handheld radios are assigned, and not shared among the officers, due to the fact the radios and bodycams are linked.
All but three of the radios installed in patrol vehicles are capable of communicating with the digital system, but need to be programmed to do so. Botsch requested $20,000 for that programming.
As for the three that are not capable of communicating with the digital system, Botsch explained it was his intent to replace two radios this year and one in the future.
However, the trustees expressed concern about the lack of communication between Caledonia and Racine, and were amenable to finding money in the budget for all three radios to be replaced sooner rather than later.
The police department also needs to replace ten of its handheld radios that are not capable of communicating with digital systems. Botsch proposed buying two a year, for the next five years, at a cost of $7,500 per year.
However, all of the handheld radios currently being used by the police department need to be programmed to communicate with digital systems, at an estimated cost of $40,000. The chief expects to present the cost of that in the 2022 budget.
Botsch also requested four new vehicles at an estimated cost of $148,000 with an additional $40,000 to make them compatible for police work.
He explained the vehicles he wanted to replace were 2013-2017 models and had 100,000 to 130,000 miles on them, making the maintenance expensive, and the safety of the driver questionable at higher speeds.
Lastly, Botsch requested that four new patrol positions be created. The police department currently has 34 employees.
Botsch said the national average is one officer for every 500 people. He made it clear he was not asking for that large of an increase in staff but rather sought to demonstrate just how understaffed the department is; with 34 officers in a village of around 25,000 people, that means the police department only has one officer per every 735 residents.
"Calls for service, calls per population, population, activity levels, our sheer geographic size — under every metric that is commonly used for determining personnel, we are understaffed by all of them," Botsch told the trustees.
The trustees did not dispute the chief's assertions. But they said that simply the village does not have money in the budget for additional personnel right now
"If you look at our general fund balance, it has a disturbing trend going the wrong way — capital projects fund, same," Trustee Lee Wishau said. "We have to determine the difference between wish list items and must-haves (because) we can't fund everything."
Ultimately, an accounting maneuver allowed the board to utilize funds from the utility department for one extra position in the police department while the chief pursued personnel grants for additional personnel.
In-house attorney mulled
In other matters, Village Administrator Tom Christensen presented a proposal wherein the village's contracted legal service would be replaced with an attorney employed by the village.
After discussion, the board determined in-house counsel would ultimately cost more and deliver less.
The contracted counsel, Elaine Ekes and Chris Geary — of the law firm Pruitt, Ekes, and Geary — were on hand to answer the board's questions.
As noted, there are multiple benefits to retaining Pruitt, Ekes, and Geary, including the fact there are multiple professionals available, with institutional knowledge of village issues, and their $158/hour fee was considered modest as law firms go.
Big projects
Also under discussion was the potential for future big-ticket capital projects, such as a new police department and/or a new firehouse. One firehouse was built in 1963 and another in 1976. The maintenance on the aging buildings is becoming expensive.
The capital projects fund has approximately $3.2 million. Among the requests:
- Highway Department: A new rubber tire backhoe ($300,000), bucket truck ($130,000), and $710,000 for asphalt projects.
- Fire Department: New ambulance ($140,000) and fire truck ($675,000), along with a new roof for Fire Station No. 10 ($50,000).
- Village Clerk: New electronic poll books ($24,000).
The board is expected to adopt a budget for publication at their Oct. 19 meeting.
