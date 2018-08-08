Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Durand Avenue, between Willow Road and 86th Street was blocked off for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew hit a gas line. 

STURTEVANT — Durand Avenue, between Willow Road and 86th Street, was closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was hit in the 8400 block of Durand Avenue.

The gas line was struck by a construction crew, according to We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze.

According to Schulze, We Energies was called at about 4:10 p.m. to repair the ruptured gas line. She said the crew had the situation under control by 4:30 p.m.

According to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, the road was reopened at about 5:10 p.m.

