STURTEVANT — Durand Avenue, between Willow Road and 86th Street, was closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was hit in the 8400 block of Durand Avenue.
The gas line was struck by a construction crew, according to We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze.
According to Schulze, We Energies was called at about 4:10 p.m. to repair the ruptured gas line. She said the crew had the situation under control by 4:30 p.m.
According to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke, the road was reopened at about 5:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.