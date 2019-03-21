Try 3 months for $3
Durand Avenue Mart

Durand Avenue Mart, 3900 Durand Ave. in Racine, is shown. The gas station has been the site where multiple winning lottery tickets have been sold. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Durand Avenue Mart is continuing its lucky streak, this time with a $50,000 winner. 

One lucky player matched all five Badger 5 numbers (6, 7, 12, 18, and 20) on a winning ticket purchased at the Durand Avenue Mart on 3900 Durand Ave., Racine. Odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

The Durand Mart has been the site where two million-dollar tickets have been sold in the past. Robert Treptow of Racine won $1 million in Powerball in February 2015. About a month later, Nancy Wemmert of Racine also won $1 million after buying a ticket there. 

Racine's Durand Mart was one of two winning locations this week. 

A Powerball ticket sold at the BP Pantry at  9510 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, matched four-of-five numbers (10, 14, 50, 53, and 63) plus the Powerball (21) to win $50,000. Odds of winning that prize is 1:913,129.18.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.

Both the Racine and Oak Creek retail locations will each receive a $1,000 payout equal to two percent of the winning prize amount.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 24th consecutive draw and is currently at $625 million, fourth-highest all-time, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

