Durand Avenue construction worker killed after cement truck backs over her
Durand Avenue construction worker killed after cement truck backs over her

RACINE – A construction worker working on Durand Avenue was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol.

Another worker also is reported to have critical injuries.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. on Highway 11 at Ohio Street.

“A crash involved a cement truck backing over two construction workers on the jobsite resulting in a fatality and another worker with critical injuries,” the State Patrol release stated.

The woman killed is a 39-year-old from Menomonee Falls. The man injured is a 28-year-old from Kenosha. The names have not been released.

