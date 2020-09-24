Durand Avenue construction worker killed after cement truck backs over her

RACINE – A construction worker working on Durand Avenue was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol.
Another worker also is reported to have critical injuries.
The incident occurred at 8 a.m. on Highway 11 at Ohio Street.
“A crash involved a cement truck backing over two construction workers on the jobsite resulting in a fatality and another worker with critical injuries,” the State Patrol release stated.
The woman killed is a 39-year-old from Menomonee Falls. The man injured is a 28-year-old from Kenosha. The names have not been released.
