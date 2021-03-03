Duplex occupants uninjured in Russet Street fire

RACINE — There were no injuries from a fire Wednesday morning outside a duplex in the 2800 block of Russet Street, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The first apparatus on scene arrived and discovered a small exterior fire near the front entrance. The fire was extinguished by the first-arriving crew before it could spread to the interior of the duplex. Other responding units staged at the scene briefly before being released. All 12 occupants escaped the two units prior to the arrival of the first apparatus.

Damage estimates were not available and the fire remains under investigation by Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department investigators. Anyone with information about the cause of this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330. Callers can remain anonymous.

