Dunkin' Coffee for Champions benefits Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes

Members of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be accepting donations from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 20, at Dunkin' Donuts locations in Wisconsin including the stores at 6026 Washington Ave. and 1215 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, and 11748 75th St., Kenosha.
Proceeds from the ninth annual Coffee for Champions fundraiser will go to the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. Guests who make a donation will receive a free doughnut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
The event has raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin in its first eight years.