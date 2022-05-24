Dungeons, dragons and dice: A new tabletop gaming shop comes to open next month in Racine

RACINE — Calling all warlocks, mages, goblins and all others who enjoy tabletop gaming. There is a new place to buy, rent and check out the latest tabletop games coming soon to Racine.

The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium, 4615 Washington Ave., is set to have its grand opening on the weekend of June 11 and is set to be the tabletop gaming hub for new gamers and seasoned veterans alike.

The Sanctum is the brainchild of Zac Pawlowski, former tech director for St. Catherine's High School.

Pawlowski conjured the Sanctum from the former home of Racine Cyclery, a well-known bike shop that closed in 2015. The idea came to be after Pawlowski's usual gaming store Rockheads, 2328 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, closed last year.

"We're building a wonder emporium for the masses," Pawlowski said.

History Southeast Wisconsin has a rich history with tabletop gaming. Lake Geneva was the long-time residence of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator, and founder of gaming convention Gen Con, Gary Gygax. Gen Con, the largest gaming convention in North America, was also held in various locations around Wisconsin before moving to Indiana in 2003, most notably Lake Geneva and Milwaukee. The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium joins two other tabletop gaming businesses on the east end of Racine County: Twin Dragon Games, 500 Wisconsin Ave., in Racine, and Menagerie Games, 4525 Sheridan Road, Mount Pleasant. All three business have opened in the last five years as part of an ongoing boom in the tabletop gaming industry.

The Sanctum has the feel of an old-school gaming store, but with a taste of modern brick-and-mortar flare to attract the everyday consumer. one of the walls, titled the "Wall of Cthulhu," is adorned with Lovecraftian architecture and various copies of "Call of Cthulhu," a popular horror fiction role-playing game based on H. P. Lovecraft's story of the same name.

The Sanctum will also feature a modern gaming area fit with square tables and soft chairs.

"Gamers will find your game store," Pawlowski said. "In order to have a space this big, you need to grow the hobby and remind people of the fun of board games and the fun of gaming. It helps to be visible and to have a professional look so that when people walk in they will be like, 'I may not know what these things are, but I feel like I belong here because it looks like a store.'"

The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium Location: 4615 Washington Ave. Phone: 262-664-4025 Opening: Weekend of June 11 Hours (subject to change): Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Online: www.thesanctum.games

The Sanctum plans to offer anything and everything the avid gamer needs: a wide variety of tabletop games, die sets in metal and plastic, squishy stuffed animals, and a selection of imported snacks from Japan and Great Britain.

One notable feature The Sanctum will feature is a game rental program. Customers will be able to rent a game from The Sanctum at a reduced price to try it out. If the customer enjoys the game and would like to purchase it, the rental price will be taken off the final total of the game. The Sanctum will also have display tables with various games splayed out, giving patrons a chance to try a new and exciting game before purchasing.

Like every friendly local game store, The Sanctum will also host special themed nights centered around popular games such as Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Pawlowski also plans to host other themed nights such as figure painting night, where guests can paint various models and figures from games such as Warhammer 40,000.

"I'm really happy that Zac wanted to go into this direction, and I totally supported him with this project," said Janet Pawlowski, Zac's wife and co-owner of the Sanctum. "Bringing a community of gamers together, and offering it to a wider demographic and bringing people into the hobby and offering a space for people in the community to gather will be really great."

