Duncan Cortez retires after 40 years with Racine PRCS

RACINE — Humble Park is special to Duncan Cortez. Living just a few blocks away, he was there for the center’s opening day in 1968 as a 10-year-old. He played his favorite sport, basketball, there growing up. And then he worked there through his job with the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for 16 years.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d work this close to home,” he said.

He changed locations various times but stayed working with the PRCS for the rest of a 40-year career. A month after retiring, he went back to Humble Park, 2200 Blaine Ave., Racine, to reflect on the past four decades.

Cortez, 64, retired from the Racine PRCS on July 22. Throughout the years, he held many titles, including community center supervisor, playground leader, playground supervisor, youth services coordinator, recreation program coordinator and finally recreation supervisor/center director.

Charles Strasburg worked as Cortez’s supervisor for about two decades and has been retired from the PRCS for about the same amount of time.

Strasburg described his former subordinate as a “jack of all trades” and someone who reached out and was a part of the community.

“In the 40 years that I’ve known Duncan, he has always placed the job first – the young people first,” Strasburg said. “So many kids in the community know Duncan. He has just been an asset.”

A long career

Cortez graduated from Park High School in 1976. When he first started working for PRCS in 1982, he was a part-time student studying political science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“I was like a lot of people who really want to change the world and make that big difference,” he said. “But what I discovered almost immediately working here, for the city and community centers, was the impact that you could have on the youth in their community. And you could maybe change the world one kid, one program, one relationship, at a time.”

After taking some years off, Cortez returned to college in his 30s to complete his degree. It wasn’t until 2000 that Cortez began working full-time for the City of Racine.

Cortez implemented a variety of camps and clinics for skateboarding, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball.

Cortez also was in charge of the Movies in the Park program. He helped organize Monument Mash, organized the Reuse a Shoe sneaker drive and the 3D Arts Camp.

Other highlights included implementing the kids’ skiing program, Snow Sharks, as well as the annual competition of skateboard, BMX bicycles and scooters, Lake F/X Games at Pershing Skate Park.

“My goal was to try and develop as many programs as I possibly could, so that kids had a lot of options,” Cortez said. “(They) might not have thought about doing some of these events, or had an opportunity to be exposed.”

Ending his profession as recreation supervisor/center director at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, was “the crowning achievement” of his career, he said. “There was something just special about the King Center. Every center is unique. But that was just a great way to end.”

Awards Cortez won eight notable awards while with the PRCS: Three Silver Star Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Programming from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association.

Three awards for his role in the Hershey Track and Field program: one for the best local event and two for being a district host.

One national award working as recreation director for Leisure World.

Collaborative Excellence Award for Racine Vocational Ministry. But the awards were never what Cortez or the department were after, he said. “To me, they’re more of a sign of the team that we built and what we were able to accomplish as teams,” he said. “We’re just doing our job the best we can, and people recognizing what we’re doing, that’s awesome.”

Building relationships

The best part about working with PRCS was building relationships, he said. He worked with children and watched them grow, progress and become professionals later in life, which he added was gratifying. He also worked with and supervised fellow PRCS employees and met many parents as well.

Strasburg described Cortez as someone who actively participated with youth on the playgrounds and in the community centers, all the way until his last day.

“Our motto is ‘Play. Every day,’ ” Cortez said, “and that’s what I felt like I did throughout my career.”

“He reached out and touched so many people in his 40 years,” Strasburg said. “Nobody gave more of himself when I worked for Parks and Rec than Duncan. Nobody in that department today could match his services to the community. There is nobody who has the programming skills and communication skills that Duncan has.”

Cortez noted he worked at 30-40 park and community center locations, and felt blessed to be able to work in every neighborhood, in every community center in the city.

“To be blessed to have met so many people from so many different backgrounds and personalities, they’ve all enriched my life,” he said.

One of those people was his wife, Rachel. The two met through the PRCS playground program.

The two have three children: Jacob, Eli and Marissa. All five of them have been involved with the department in one way or another.

“It’s kind of an all-in-the-family thing,” Duncan said.

Jacob is a volleyball and basketball official and worked with the PRCS before as a playground leader and youth basketball official. Eli helped with basketball scorekeeping and kickball program monitoring. He additionally was a student artist at the Main Gallery program. Marissa volunteered for various camps and clinics. The family snow skis and waterskies together, among other water sports.

Retirement plans

Cortez said his reason for retirement was that it was his time: “Everything was right. The numbers were right. I felt like I had accomplished everything I wanted to do.”

His plans for retirement include enjoying his free time. In his month off so far, he’s taken a vacation to Florida with his wife.

To stay busy, he may work part-time at private companies lifeguarding in the summer and skiing in the winter, instructing others, he said.

“I’m sure something will develop,” he said. “But at this point, it's kind of just getting a chance to take a deep breath, tap on the brakes, so to speak, and just kind of enjoy it.”