UPDATE: Two rollovers occur 17 days apart at same Highway 20 intersection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — No injuries resulted after a quad-axle dump truck carrying gravel tipped over Monday afternoon in the ditch line along Highway 20 near 90th Street.

The incident occurred just before 3:45 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Police said the mishap occurred after the driver attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle. In a press release, MPPD said the driver had been unable to stop when the light changed from yellow to red and had activated his horn to warn other vehicles at the intersection. As other vehicles entered the intersection, he driver performed an evasive maneuver that caused the truck to roll over.

The release stated that the driver was not injured and did not appear to be impaired when he was examined.

Crews from Jensen Towing in Kenosha were called to right the truck. The South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Racine County Highway Department was dispatched to clean up the gravel.

This is second rollover at that intersection this month.