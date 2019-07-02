WATERFORD — Flight for Life was called to transport the driver of a dump truck that rolled over just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the Waterford Industrial Park.
The truck was heading south from Buena Park Road as it entered the curve that merges onto Ela Avenue at the far south end of the Village of Waterford, when it left the roadway and flipped over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Waterford firefighters, who had to extricate the driver from the truck.
The Waterford fire station is located just a couple of blocks north of the crash site.
A Flight for Life helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot and flew the driver of the truck to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to Waterford Police. His injuries are considered "serious," police said.
The dump truck had been carrying dirt, which spilled into a ditch alongside the road.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Today's mugshots: July 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Penny M. Amie
Penny M. Amie, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor theft.
Cassandra K. Dale
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Petronilo Garcia
Petronilo Garcia, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Dejane' T. Harrison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dejane' T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Jordan L. Jones
Jordan L. Jones, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rashad R. Lewis
Rashad R. Lewis, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Anthony W. Mayes
Anthony W. Mayes, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Bruce J. Maki Jr.
Bruce J. Maki Jr., 7500 block of 337th Avenue, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Simon Marquez III
Simon Marquez III, 900 block of La Salle Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Timothy James McNally
Timothy James McNally, Shorewood, operating a motor vehicle with intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.