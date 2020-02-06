Due to ransomware attack, Racine's health department creates new email

RACINE — The City of Racine Public Health Department has created an alternative email contact so that the public can still get medical help while the city continues to recover from the ransomware attack that has compromised its network since the end of January.
Since no emails sent to @CityOfRacine.org addresses are being received at the moment, the Public Health Department can be contacted at racinepublichealth@gmail.com. Also, to make a phone call to the Health Department, dial 262-636-9201. Voicemail capabilities have been compromised as well.
In a statement, Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said, "Contact and ease of (contact) with community members is extremely important, so the alternative (email) has been established."
Among the services the Health Department offers are testing for sexually transmitted diseases, immunizations and vaccines, free condoms, pregnancy testing, and providing safe and sterile syringes in exchange for used ones.
You have free articles remaining.
The Health Department is located inside City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., and is still maintaining its normal business hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Other systems locked down by the ransomware include the Racine Police Department's ability to process fee payments, and provide copies of police or accident reports. Mayor Cory Mason said that, if the hacker(s) request payment to unlock the city's systems, Racine would not pay it; the city's insurance covers cyberattacks.
City staff have indicated that they hope to return to normal next week.
Five stories Adam Rogan wrote in 2019 that made a difference
One of the main reasons I became a journalist, and why I still love this job every day, is that I am simply able to "matter."
How happy I feel on a day-to-day basis is largely connected to how much of a positive impact I feel like I’m making on those around me. As a Journal Times reporter for almost two years now, I’m able to highlight the good parts of my hometown, and bring attention to ways it could improve.
Sometimes it’s the overlooked things, like how Racine isn’t as well equipped to take care of its roadways. Other times, it’s the stuff a lot of us face, but don’t always put into context: like how it’s getting increasingly costly to own a home here. There’s also what we call in journalism "finding the local angle," where local reporters can provide context to nationwide issues like rising medical costs, and how that's affecting people right here in Racine County. I’m also able to bring attention to issues that are near and dear to me, like how one of my family members was forced to face a gun scare in her school and how I was lucky enough to be able to donate a kidney this past summer — and how it’s pretty easy for most anyone to do the same thing to save a life.
RACINE — Time hasn’t been kind to Racine’s roads and alleys. The city’s tight budgeting and staffing choices haven’t helped.
RACINE COUNTY — After the most recent round of property assessments, homeowners throughout the county have seen a rise in their property values.
My mom named my kidneys Sidney and Bodidney. Don’t ask why. None of us know.
The school shooting epidemic has reached Wisconsin. Here's how my family responded in the minutes following the news that someone had brought a gun to Waukesha South High School.
The cost of calling an ambulance keeps growing. Some of the Racine Fire Department’s ambulance fees are expected to jump as much 50% next year as part of Racine's 2020 budget. A single paramedic response and transport can cost more than $1,000, but that's before insurance gets involved.