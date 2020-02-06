Due to ransomware attack, Racine's health department creates new email

RACINE — The City of Racine Public Health Department has created an alternative email contact so that the public can still get medical help while the city continues to recover from the ransomware attack that has compromised its network since the end of January.

Since no emails sent to @CityOfRacine.org addresses are being received at the moment, the Public Health Department can be contacted at racinepublichealth@gmail.com. Also, to make a phone call to the Health Department, dial 262-636-9201. Voicemail capabilities have been compromised as well.

In a statement, Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said, "Contact and ease of (contact) with community members is extremely important, so the alternative (email) has been established."

Among the services the Health Department offers are testing for sexually transmitted diseases, immunizations and vaccines, free condoms, pregnancy testing, and providing safe and sterile syringes in exchange for used ones.

