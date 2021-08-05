Due to 'COVID exposure,' Wells Brothers Pizza is closing for at least a week

MOUNT PLEASANT — You won't be able to get Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant's famous thin-crust pizza for at least a week.
Citing "COVID exposure," the beloved, award-winning pizzeria at 2148 Mead St. announced it would be temporarily closing, effective 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
It is expected to be closed through Aug. 12, and perhaps longer.
"The health of our staff and patrons are of the highest priority. Thank you for bearing with us during this uncertain time, and your unwavering support," reads a Facebook post from the 100-year-old restaurant.
"I’ve been going to Wells since the '80s. They always have put their staff and customers first. Always," Facebook user Jason Therkelsen commented on the post.
The closure is yet another sign of how COVID-19 continues to disrupt typical American life as the heavily transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.
Pandemic reaches new stage
The transmission of COVID-19 has risen sharply this summer, from consistently less than 10 new cases being confirmed per day in Racine County from late-May through mid-July, to more than 20 cases per day every day except three since July 16 — with peaks of 51 cases being confirmed July 26, 50 on July 28, 46 on July 29, and 49 on Aug. 2, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Statewide numbers have followed a similar trend, from averaging less than 200 cases per day throughout June to more than 1,000 new cases daily now — and climbing.
Health leaders have blamed these spikes on high rates of unvaccinated people. In Racine County, the number of vaccine doses administered has fallen almost every week since early April, even though more than half of the county's population is not vaccinated, according to state data.