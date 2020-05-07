Due in part to COVID, Burlington Area School District faces possible $1.36M budget deficit

BURLINGTON — School officials in Burlington are getting out their scalpels and looking at ways to address an anticipated $1.36 million shortfall in the district’s 2020-21 school year budget.
Ruth Schenning, business manager with the Burlington Area School District, discussed different financial scenarios with members of the Finance Committee at a meeting Monday. In the era of COVID-19, Schenning said there are multiple unknowns on the horizon.
Based on the most up-to-date information available, Schenning said her forecasting models reveal a deficit in the range of $636,000 to $1.595 million. A middle-ground estimate of $1.36 million was the focal point of the committee’s discussion.
A variety of factors will determine BASD’s actual shortfall, Schenning said, including state-level funding, which is an important revenue source alongside property taxes.
A best-case scenario, Schenning said, would point to a $179 per-pupil increase from the state, while the worst-case would be a $70 per-pupil decrease.
Because of the ripple effects the coronavirus will likely have on the economy, Schenning warned committee members that the financial challenges might not be limited solely to BASD’s 2020-21 school year budget.
“It’s not just that we suck it up for one year,” Schenning said. “We’re talking about how we’re going to get through it in two or three years.”
While no firm decisions were made Monday, committee members discussed a number of scenarios, including teacher compensation.
Wage increases
Preliminary discussions have pointed to a potential 1.81% wage increase — a figured based on the consumer-price index. The proposal, if carried out, would equate to an added cost of $392,000 to the district’s salaries line item.
Another issue, which could be decided this month, is another key line item on the expense side of the ledger. BASD officials are grappling with health insurance options. Depending on the factors in play, teachers and other employees could face greater out-of-pocket costs.
School Board member Peter Turke said he would favor a wage increase, particularly if employees are faced with heightened insurance premiums through cost sharing co-pays and other scenarios.
“CPI is not a raise,” Turke said. “It’s keeping up with the cost of living.”
The district’s fund balance — a portion of the budget set aside for reserves — was also discussed. Credit ratings agencies commonly recommend governing entities designate a portion of the their budgets for emergency situations.
Use reserve balance?
School Board member Barry Schmaling said he had reservations about dipping into the reserves to address the fiscal challenges ahead.
“If we start taking fund balance to fund year-to-year operations, we’re going to find ourselves in trouble,” Schmaling said.
In her professional opinion as the business manager, Schenning offered a similar statement.
“(Fund balance) is typically suited better for one-time expenses, not ongoing ones,” she said.
While BASD administrators and elected officials could face challenging decisions in the months ahead, Superintendent Steve Plank said the budget building process at this time remains exploratory.
A draft version of the budget is anticipated this summer, and a final one will be certified in October.
“We do have some time before we have a final budget that will be submitted,” Plank said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.