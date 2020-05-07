Due in part to COVID, Burlington Area School District faces possible $1.36M budget deficit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — School officials in Burlington are getting out their scalpels and looking at ways to address an anticipated $1.36 million shortfall in the district’s 2020-21 school year budget.

Ruth Schenning, business manager with the Burlington Area School District, discussed different financial scenarios with members of the Finance Committee at a meeting Monday. In the era of COVID-19, Schenning said there are multiple unknowns on the horizon.

Based on the most up-to-date information available, Schenning said her forecasting models reveal a deficit in the range of $636,000 to $1.595 million. A middle-ground estimate of $1.36 million was the focal point of the committee’s discussion.

A variety of factors will determine BASD’s actual shortfall, Schenning said, including state-level funding, which is an important revenue source alongside property taxes.

A best-case scenario, Schenning said, would point to a $179 per-pupil increase from the state, while the worst-case would be a $70 per-pupil decrease.

Because of the ripple effects the coronavirus will likely have on the economy, Schenning warned committee members that the financial challenges might not be limited solely to BASD’s 2020-21 school year budget.