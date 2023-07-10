RACINE — When Xander Niles and his two younger brothers, Zane and Ezekiel, finished their school work, they’d often spend their afternoons making “armor” out of duct tape.

So when Niles’ mom, Rachael, mentioned the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, the recent graduate from Racine knew he wanted to participate.

Stuck At Prom is a scholarship for students ages 14 to 17 hosted by Duck Brand. Participants from across the United States and Canada are invited to make and wear prom attire using Duck Brand duct tape.

From 10 finalists, the public is invited to vote for two winners — one from the tux category and the other from the dress category.

Now, Racine residents have the opportunity to vote for a contestant from their own community.

Each winner will receive a $10,000 prize. The other eight finalists will get $500 and a $100 Duck Tape prize pack.

Hatching a plan

Rachael found the contest while searching for scholarships that Niles could pursue.

Remembering her sons’ after-school duct tape activities, Rachael thought the project “was definitely something that would be up his alley,” adding that she “knew that it would at least be something worth trying.”

Now one of the 10 finalists, Niles’ duct tape prom attire is a Samurai-inspired tux, calling upon imagery of modern and historic Samurai artwork.

Niles, who graduated in May, referenced these works when selecting the tux’s colors, mainly using red and black throughout the piece and incorporating blue on the shoulder pads.

“I knew (the blue) would stand out and would just add to the feel of the armor, but it would still not be like a dramatic shift in color,” he said.

Niles also was influenced by the artist Hokusai.

Hokusai created works like The Great Wave off Kanagawa and Dragon, and Niles incorporated imagery from both pieces into the suit, using duct tape to craft a blue and gold dragon encircled by white waves.

Niles’ creation also nods to the Samurai sword collection hanging in his dad’s home office, which was a Father’s Day gift. The sheaths of the swords feature gold details and iconography, leading Niles to incorporate the color into his work.

“When I was trying to figure out what I was going to do for my tux, I knew I wanted to do something inspired by Samurai, and then I saw those swords and that was part of what tied in the gold with the black and red,” he said.

After completing initial sketches, Niles started to construct the suit.

Building the suit

He began with what he believed would be the easiest part: the shoulder pads. This strategy — starting with something easy — is similar to how he said he works on his miniature paintings, which he does as a hobby.

“If you just get one part done, you see that finished, and then you want to work on the next part,” Niles said.

Indeed, completing the shoulder pads encouraged Niles to continue with the project, moving on to the vest, the jacket and the pants.

For Niles, the back of the jacket was “hands down, the easiest and the hardest part.”

Although constructing the jacket’s paneling was easy, Niles struggled with the waves and dragon on the back, spending days redoing both parts and then painting the dragon’s detailing with acrylic paint.

Despite the challenges he faced, Niles completed the tux after spending close to 85 hours on the project.

For Niles, the medium itself reminded him that he could complete the project.

“I knew I could succeed because I’d spent five/six years making stuff out of duct tape and cardboard in my parents’ basement,” Niles said.

The potential scholarship prize also motivated Niles to persevere through the roadblocks.

He plans to attend Lipscomb University and study mechanical engineering in fall 2024, and will be paying his own tuition.

Niles, in addition to working at Sebastian’s, 6025 Douglas Ave., and earning other scholarships, is hoping to put the $10,000 toward his college tuition.

“The biggest thing was just knowing that if I didn’t finish this because of me — not because of anything else, if I just didn’t finish it — that I wouldn’t have a shot at the scholarship,” Niles said.

Support for the project

He also pushed through challenges thanks to support from his parents.

When Niles was working on the dragon and waves on the back of the jacket, he struggled and wanted to change the design.

Noting the intricacies, Rachael said she and Niles’ dad, David, encouraged him to keep going with this idea.

“For us to be other eyes for him and encouragement that it’s going well — continue with what you’re doing, it’s looking great — that was helpful,” Rachael said.

Rachael and David helped Niles throughout the process, with David focusing on cutting small details and working on the helmet with Niles.

Rachael promoted Niles’ project on her social media, garnering support from the beginning of the process.

Indeed, Niles’ friends and family contributed to the 25 duct tape rolls Niles used after Rachael posted about his project.

Now, Rachael is encouraging people to vote.

Spending time with his parents, Niles said, was one aspect he enjoyed most about making his tux — in addition to “putting my artistic ability to the test.”

Niles, who was homeschooled along with his siblings, has always spent a lot of time with his mom, adding, “She would guide us through everything.”

However, Niles said growing up, he didn’t get to spend a lot of time with his dad because of his work hours.

Now, David has a remote job, so Niles said they’re spending more time together, watching movies and experimenting with Niles’ 3D printer.

This project served as another opportunity for Niles to bond with his father, and together, the pair made the helmet that went with his suit.

“We’ve gotten to do a lot more recently, but it’s an experience I will not forget, doing these projects with my dad and my mom as well,” he said.

Rachael said she believes her son’s efforts will inspire his brothers and his 7-year-old sister Azariah to “pursue things they may not have done.”

“It will encourage them to pursue scholarships, knowing that when you work hard, it’s worth it,” she said. “This sort of effort does have fruit, it does have results, when you put your mind to something like this.”

For Niles, winning the scholarship would help encourage his siblings, saying that he could tell them that “working hard and giving up in the middle doesn’t mean you’ve done it. You’ve done it when you get to the end and you find out your results.”

He also believes earning the prize would validate his artistic efforts.

“I would have the ability to say, ‘Hey, I actually won the scholarship because I tried hard, and I worked hard, … and I persevered through it,’” Niles said.

Voting is open and ends on July 12. The winners will be announced on July 19. You can cast your vote online at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom.