MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in a prescription drug take-back initiative for unused or expired prescription medication.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive. Participants should use the main parking lot entrance on the northwest corner of the building.

Any future drop-offs will be directed to the permanent receptacle in the police department lobby between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday year-round.

The focus of the prescription drug take-back is to remove potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from medicine cabinets throughout the state and prevent them from going into the water supply.

Controlled and noncontrolled prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, nonaerosol sprays, cream, vials and pet medication will be accepted.

Not accepted for the event are illegal drugs, needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials — including anything containing a bodily fluid or blood — flares, personal care products such as shampoo, soaps, lotions and sunscreens, and household hazardous waste including paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil or gas or acids.

No businesses are allowed to participate, and all waste pharmaceuticals must be generated through household use.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.

