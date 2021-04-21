Drug take back event in Mount Pleasant April 24

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, in a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in a prescription drug take back initiative for unused or expired prescription medication. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24. People should utilize the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of the Mount Pleasant Village Hall for site access.
Residents should bring prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Residents should not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products and household hazardous waste.
Guidelines for turning in items are:
- Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.
- Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
The goal is to provide a safe and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
Future drop offs will be directed to the permanent receptacle in the Mount Pleasant Police Department lobby between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round.
For more information, go to doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.