Drug conviction partially reversed against man charged with Berit Beck's death

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has partially reversed a decision on a previous drug conviction against Dennis Brantner — the man convicted of the 1990 murder of Berit Beck.

Beck, 18, was last seen alive on July 17, 1990, when she left her Sturtevant home to go to a computer seminar in Appleton. Her skeletal remains were discovered about five weeks later in a ditch about 5 miles west of Waupun.

In 2014, investigators identified nine fingerprints in the van Beck was driving as belonging to Brantner, which prosecutors said pointed to Brantner as the killer.

Brantner later entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged he could be found guilty through evidence. In March 2018, Brantner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Beck’s murder.

‘Multiplicitous charges’

On March 27, 2015, Brantner was at the Kenosha County Courthouse, where he was facing a charge of possession of a firearm. As he left the courtroom, he was arrested by Fond du Lac County detectives for Beck’s murder.