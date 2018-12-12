RACINE — Seven people in a multi-family home had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a dropped incense stick resulted in a fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 of damage, according to the Racine Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. to the residence in the 3200 block of 17th Street after a resident called 911 after attempting to extinguish a fire that had spread to the nearby bedding.
A fire official reported that the blaze was contained to a second-floor bedroom and quickly extinguished. A resident admitted to having dropped an incense stick that ignited the blaze, fire officials said.
A resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn injury, according to the Fire Department.
The fire displaced two families with a total of seven occupants and a pet dog. The Red Cross was requested to assist those whom did not have a place to stay for the night.
The Racine Police Department also assisted at the scene.
