Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — Seven people in a multi-family home had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a dropped incense stick resulted in a fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 of damage, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. to the residence in the 3200 block of 17th Street after a resident called 911 after attempting to extinguish a fire that had spread to the nearby bedding.

A fire official reported that the blaze was contained to a second-floor bedroom and quickly extinguished. A resident admitted to having dropped an incense stick that ignited the blaze, fire officials said.

A resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn injury, according to the Fire Department.

The fire displaced two families with a total of seven occupants and a pet dog. The Red Cross was requested to assist those whom did not have a place to stay for the night.

The Racine Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

