Driver 'passed out' at a drive-thru in Waterford, arrested for alleged OWI

WATERFORD — A driver was found "passed out" behind the wheel at a McDonald's drive-thru in Waterford and was subsequently arrested for an alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Racine County Communications Center received the reports just before midnight Tuesday from 815 Fox Lane, just off Milwaukee Avenue, a plaza shared by a BP gas station, McDonald's and other businesses.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male seated and sleeping in the driver's seat with the engine running, the release said. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Garrett G. Foat, 34, of Waterford.

Deputies allegedly observed "numerous indicators" of impairment on Foat while speaking with him.

Foat provided a PBT sample on scene which resulted in 0.179, more than twice the legal limit.

The deputies' investigation and Foat's field sobriety tests led to his arrest under a recommended charge for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, which is a felony.

Foat was transported to the Racine County Jail is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

