ROCHESTER — A driver had to be extricated from their vehicle after being involved in a two-car crash late Friday night.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of highways 36 and J at about 11:42 p.m. Friday. A Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on Highway J failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Toyota Yaris, which had the right of way and was traveling south on Highway 36.
The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch, with the Yaris coming to a rest on its side.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver of the Yaris, a 22-year-old Franklin resident, was injured in the crash but was conscious, breathing and talking with first responders after being extricated. The driver of the Yaris was transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the Malibu was identified as Kenosha resident Gregory J. Schaum, 59. Schaum was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, second offense, after failing a field sobriety test; according to the news release, he allegedly blew a 0.14 on the preliminary breath test, well above the 0.08 legal limit.
Schaum is being held on a $5,500 bond at the Racine County Jail.