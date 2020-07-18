Driver cited in Caledonia accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The 60-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford Excursion was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle after a 5:05 p.m. Friday accident on Douglas Avenue, just north of Four Mile Road.

There were no injuries in the incident. The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

According to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary A. Larsen, the driver was traveling north on Douglas at about 5:05 p.m. when he attempted to make a sudden right turn into the northern entrance at Greentree Centre, 5111-5141 Douglas Ave.

“The vehicle was going too fast and ended up jumping the curb and going partially down a rocky embankment,” Larsen said. “The vehicle had to be removed by tow truck.”

