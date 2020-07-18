You are the owner of this article.
Driver cited in Caledonia accident
Caledonia

Driver cited in Caledonia accident

CALEDONIA — The 60-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford Excursion was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle after a 5:05 p.m. Friday accident on Douglas Avenue, just north of Four Mile Road.

There were no injuries in the incident. The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

According to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary A. Larsen, the driver was traveling north on Douglas at about 5:05 p.m. when he attempted to make a sudden right turn into the northern entrance at Greentree Centre, 5111-5141 Douglas Ave.

“The vehicle was going too fast and ended up jumping the curb and going partially down a rocky embankment,” Larsen said. “The vehicle had to be removed by tow truck.”

