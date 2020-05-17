Drive-up testing site to open Monday at Festival Hall; no additional deaths reported in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — As Racine prepares to open a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site at Festival Hall on Monday, there were 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County and no additional deaths in the county or state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday afternoon.

In partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard, testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Testing is free and available to anyone in the community. Interpreters will be available for Spanish speakers at the testing site.

As of Sunday, there were 1,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County since outbreak numbers began being tallied, DHS reported. That is an increase of 13 from the 1,004 confirmed cases on Saturday.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Racine County remains at 18. The state death toll from the virus remains at 453.