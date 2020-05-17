Drive-up testing site to open Monday at Festival Hall; no additional deaths reported in state

RACINE — As Racine prepares to open a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site at Festival Hall on Monday, there were 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County and no additional deaths in the county or state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday afternoon.
In partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard, testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Testing is free and available to anyone in the community. Interpreters will be available for Spanish speakers at the testing site.
As of Sunday, there were 1,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County since outbreak numbers began being tallied, DHS reported. That is an increase of 13 from the 1,004 confirmed cases on Saturday.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Racine County remains at 18. The state death toll from the virus remains at 453.
“Given the spike in cases the city has seen and the disproportionate impact it has had on communities of color, we made a request of the National Guard to set up a community testing site,” Mayor Cory Mason said last week in a news release. “All members of the community are able to get tested at this site, but I want to specifically encourage members of the City’s minority communities and essential workers to get tested.”
Test results are expected within 48 hours. Members of the National Guard will call those who test negative, while members of the Public Health Department will call those who test positive and conduct the necessary contact tracking.
Vehicles will be instructed to approach Festival Hall from 11th Street and follow Pershing Park Drive toward the parking lots at Festival Hall. Law enforcement will be on hand to direct traffic.
There will be limited, but available, testing for those who walk up without vehicles.
Community members coming for testing are strongly encouraged to wear masks and take precautions to protect themselves and the members of the National Guard staffing the site.
State numbers
Of 152,217 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 12,543 have come back positive — a rate of 8.2%. This is 356 more positive tests out of the reported 5,824 additional tests results received since Saturday.
There have been a total of 2,038 hospitalizations.
Racine County is behind only neighboring Milwaukee County (with 4,945 cases) and Brown County (with 2,096 cases). Kenosha County is fourth with 838 cases and Dane County is fifth with 537 cases.
Waukesha County had 476 cases as of Sunday and Walworth County had 280 cases, according to state figures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
