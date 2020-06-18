Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be provided at Ascension's Wisconsin Avenue campus

Expanding testing across the state

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin opened its first COVID-19 mobile testing sites in March, including in Mount Pleasant and currently has more than 20 mobile testing sites across the state.

“Increased testing is an essential element of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helps us take care of our patients,” said Paul Mason, vice president of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

“We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure that community members can be tested for the virus, while limiting exposure to keep the health and safety of our patients, associates and clinicians as our top priority,” Mason said.

“I want to thank Ascension Wisconsin for expanding access to COVID-19 testing at their Wisconsin Avenue Campus,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release. “Testing is key for us to better understand and trace the spread of coronavirus in the community. It allows us to locate individuals who may also be positive but asymptomatic. As a community that has unfortunately made national news because of our high number of confirmed cases per capita, I sincerely appreciate Ascension Wisconsin’s partnership in helping us address the pandemic in Racine,” Mason added.