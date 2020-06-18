Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be provided at Ascension's Wisconsin Avenue campus

RACINE — Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is expanding COVID-19 testing in Racine. Testing will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the new testing site located at the Ascension All Saints Hospital — Wisconsin Avenue Campus, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. Testing is open for adults and children ages 5 and older. Testing is by appointment only. Call 262-687-5600 to make an appointment.
Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider by phone, or virtually, using Ascension Online Care. Patients who have symptoms that meet the testing criteria will then be given an appointment for testing at the appropriate site.
At the drive-through testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle; accommodations will be made for individuals who don’t have a car.
An Ascension Wisconsin associate will confirm that the patient has been screened, requires testing and has an established Ascension Wisconsin provider. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with test results.
After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.
Up to 100 specimens will be able to be collected each day the site is open.
Expanding testing across the state
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin opened its first COVID-19 mobile testing sites in March, including in Mount Pleasant and currently has more than 20 mobile testing sites across the state.
“Increased testing is an essential element of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helps us take care of our patients,” said Paul Mason, vice president of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.
“We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure that community members can be tested for the virus, while limiting exposure to keep the health and safety of our patients, associates and clinicians as our top priority,” Mason said.
“I want to thank Ascension Wisconsin for expanding access to COVID-19 testing at their Wisconsin Avenue Campus,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release. “Testing is key for us to better understand and trace the spread of coronavirus in the community. It allows us to locate individuals who may also be positive but asymptomatic. As a community that has unfortunately made national news because of our high number of confirmed cases per capita, I sincerely appreciate Ascension Wisconsin’s partnership in helping us address the pandemic in Racine,” Mason added.
“Our collective efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working, but the pandemic is not over yet,” said Dr. Pasquale Bernardi, vice president of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.
“It’s important that our community remains vigilant by wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and continuing to follow local guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Bernardi said.
Insurance charges
Patients who are uninsured will not be billed for COVID-19-related testing. Patients who are insured will not be billed for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.
For access to a clinician without leaving home in non-emergency situations, patients can use online care from a smartphone or mobile device (laptop or tablet) via Ascension Online Care, which offers visits with a doctor 24/7 and no insurance is required. Download the app at ascension.org/OnlineCare.
These visits can also be done over the phone, if a computer or smartphone are unavailable. An Ascension COVID-19 Hotline is available for those who have questions about COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms or those who want to receive a text message to schedule an Ascension Online Care appointment with a provider. The toll-free number is 1-833-981-0711.
If an individual is worried he/she may have been exposed to COVID-19, Ascension’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a first step to better understand possible symptoms. Take it online or text COVID to 53901 for both English and Spanish.
