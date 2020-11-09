 Skip to main content
Drive-thru for thanking vets and curbside food drive feeding them planned for Veterans Day in Racine County
VETERANS DAY

RACINE COUNTY — There are opportunities for veterans to be thanked, and to help veterans in need, in Racine County this Veterans Day, which is Wednesday.

Burlington

Veterans can participate in a socially distanced “Drive-thru, Thank you for your service” from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Vets can drive to (or be driven to) Veterans Terrace where “a volunteer will greet them and provide a small token of our appreciation” while veterans remain in their vehicles.

“We know and understand the sacrifice all our men and women in uniform have made through their time in service and, with help from our friends at the 347th Air Force Recruiting Squadron, we will work together and honor our great veteran community this Veterans Day,” Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zachary Zdroik said in a press release Monday.

Racine

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be doing its annual collection of Thanksgiving dinner items, to be distributed in the form of hundreds of food boxes through the Tiny Home Village for veterans at risk of homelessness and the nonprofit’s food bank for veterans in need.

Donations can be dropped off curbside at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s headquarters, 1624 Yout St.

Primarily for the Thanksgiving dinner the nonprofit is planning, Veterans Outreach is seeking donations specifically of the following food items:

  • Canned corn
  • Canned green beans
  • Boxed stuffing
  • Cream of mushroom soup
  • Canned sweet potatoes or yams
  • French’s onions
  • Canned cranberries

The collection was put together in a collaboration between Veterans Outreach and the Volunteer Center of Racine.

Donations may also be made 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Volunteer Center of Racine, 6216 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

For more information, contact Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org or find the Facebook page at bit.ly/38ErFBN.

