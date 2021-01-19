Drive-thru event handing out cold-weather gear to veterans in need scheduled for Saturday

RACINE — The Racine County Veterans Service office and Racine County Energy/Utility Assistance will conduct a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, to give back to veterans in Racine County.
Staff will be handing out cold-weather military gear, resource bags and blankets to all veterans in need.
Veterans will be able to pull up to designated spots in front of the north entrance of Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave.
Volunteers will come out with a sign-in sheet to determine what the veteran’s needs are. The volunteer teams will then go inside and gather the gear to give to the veteran.