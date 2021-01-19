 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru event handing out cold-weather gear to veterans in need scheduled for Saturday
0 comments

Drive-thru event handing out cold-weather gear to veterans in need scheduled for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine County Veterans Service office and Racine County Energy/Utility Assistance will conduct a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, to give back to veterans in Racine County.

Staff will be handing out cold-weather military gear, resource bags and blankets to all veterans in need.

Veterans will be able to pull up to designated spots in front of the north entrance of Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Volunteers will come out with a sign-in sheet to determine what the veteran’s needs are. The volunteer teams will then go inside and gather the gear to give to the veteran.

Veteran shares journey: From living homeless behind Walmart, to tiny home, to hope
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers and DHS Vaccination Distribution Update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News