 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru event handing out cold-weather gear to veterans in need scheduled for Jan. 23
0 comments

Drive-thru event handing out cold-weather gear to veterans in need scheduled for Jan. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine County Veterans Service office and Racine County Energy/Utility Assistance will conduct a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, to give back to veterans in Racine County.

Staff will be handing out cold-weather military gear, resource bags and blankets to all veterans in need.

Veterans will be able to pull up to designated spots in front of the north entrance of Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Volunteers will come out with a sign-in sheet to determine what the veteran’s needs are. The volunteer teams will then go inside and gather the gear to give to the veteran.

Veteran shares journey: From living homeless behind Walmart, to tiny home, to hope
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: COVID-19 Phase 1B Vaccination Update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News