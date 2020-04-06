Drive-thru baby shower brings people together, at a distance

UNION GROVE — Mikayla and Josh Boyd know what some of the gifts are they’ve received from their baby shower: they saw there were some baby wipes, diapers and other essentials.
But they won’t get to unwrap them and fully know what they have until Wednesday or Thursday. Right now, the gifts are in quarantine in the couple’s garage.
Mikayla’s baby shower was initially scheduled for late March, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They thought about rescheduling for late April, hoping restrictions on gatherings would be eased by then. But the baby is due in early May, and the couple didn’t want to wait that long to get everything set up for when he comes.
Her sister tagged her on a Facebook video showing a drive-through baby shower and they decided to give it a try.
“I said ‘Why not make the best of it?’ “ she said. “It’s not what we had planned, but you’ve got to make due with what’s going on nowadays.”
Celebrating during a pandemic
They made it a two-day event, with cars invited to stop by on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. About two dozen people stopped by on Saturday and more were expected Sunday. In addition to baby supplies, people brought nonperishable foods that the Boyds plan to donate to a food pantry.
The family decorated the front yard to look as much as possible as it would for a regular baby shower, with “It’s a boy!” hanging off the front of the house and blue balloons along the front.
But in a sign of the times, plastic containers were set out where guests can place diapers, gifts and the nonperishable food items. When the buckets are full, someone — not Mikayla — dons gloves and moves those items into the garage. There’s also a small table with hand sanitizer.
But they are still trying to make the event as festive as possible. Some people parked and stayed and socialized a bit, but at a distance. After weeks of self-isolation, Mikayla said it was refreshing to get to see people again.
“We needed it,” she said.
Giving birth during a pandemic
This is Mikayla and Josh’s first child, which can be a fairly exciting but stressful time for a couple.
Mikayla decided to take time off from her job at a child care center; fortunately, Josh’s job hasn’t been affected by the pandemic. In spite of the outside world being turned upside down, Mikayla seems to be taking it in stride.
“Mentally, I’ve been preparing. Mentally, each day I’ve accepted this and know there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said. “We can’t change it, there’s nothing we can do about it, so we’ve got to do the best we can.”
She said her faith in God is also a source of comfort during this time.
There are some adaptations to the situation that she knows will be hard, such as not having family and friends around once the baby is born.
“We have family that it’s heartbreaking for them not being able to meet him, but we’ve got to take the right precautions,” she said.
She plans to give birth at a hospital, saying she thinks the maternity ward will probably be the cleanest place to have the baby. Once they’ve had a chance to assess what they received from the baby shower, they expect they’ll have to run out and get some more supplies. But for now, she’s focused on keeping calm and looking to the future.
“It’s kind of scary knowing that I’ll be giving birth during a pandemic, but later on, down the road, it’ll be something I can tell (her son),” she said. “We’re going to look back on it and say, ‘We got through it.’ “
