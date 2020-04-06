Drive-thru baby shower brings people together, at a distance

The family decorated the front yard to look as much as possible as it would for a regular baby shower, with “It’s a boy!” hanging off the front of the house and blue balloons along the front.

But in a sign of the times, plastic containers were set out where guests can place diapers, gifts and the nonperishable food items. When the buckets are full, someone — not Mikayla — dons gloves and moves those items into the garage. There’s also a small table with hand sanitizer.

But they are still trying to make the event as festive as possible. Some people parked and stayed and socialized a bit, but at a distance. After weeks of self-isolation, Mikayla said it was refreshing to get to see people again.

“We needed it,” she said.

Giving birth during a pandemic

This is Mikayla and Josh’s first child, which can be a fairly exciting but stressful time for a couple.

Mikayla decided to take time off from her job at a child care center; fortunately, Josh’s job hasn’t been affected by the pandemic. In spite of the outside world being turned upside down, Mikayla seems to be taking it in stride.