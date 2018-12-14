RACINE COUNTY — To discourage impaired driving and support public safety, law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin will begin increased patrolling Friday, Dec. 12, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign. The campaign will continue through New Year’s Day.
Last year, there were 169 deaths caused by alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin and more than 3,000 injuries in such crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. There were also more than 24,200 operating while intoxicated convictions in Wisconsin last year.
“The goal of these comprehensive law enforcement efforts is to help make roadways safer for everyone by discouraging people from making the dangerous and irresponsible decision of getting behind the wheel impaired,” Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said.
Drugged drivers
While alcohol-impaired driving remains a concern, WisDOT officials say Wisconsin and many other states see a growing challenge with drugged drivers — people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs including prescription or over-the-counter medications and illegal narcotics.
To combat the issue, Wisconsin currently has:
- 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces that operate year-round across the state, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Sturtevant police departments.
- About 3,800 law enforcement officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from roadways.
- 292 highly-trained drug recognition experts, among the most in the nation.
WisDOT is utilizing federal funds to support the stepped-up law enforcement efforts, public education and outreach.
“The goal of this federal, state and local initiative is to prevent needless tragedies along our roadways and help ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable holiday season,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said. “We appreciate all those who will be working over the holidays to serve and protect the public. Motorists can do their part by buckling up, watching their speed and being patient and alert every trip.”
Safe driving tips
Citizens who suspect a driver is impaired should call 911, be prepared to provide detail about the driver, such as vehicle description and location. And people planning to celebrate should identify a sober designated driver and never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.
Residents are welcome to download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website, which includes a find-a-ride feature to help locate transportation alternatives.
Some taverns and restaurants also have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. For more information on safe ride, go to www.tlw.org.
“To help ensure a safe, enjoyable holiday season, we need the cooperation of all motorists,” Marschke said.
I don't understand increased patrols. Unless a person is weaving or doing something wrong, how do you know? Do they need more officers just to stake out bars or something? Are they expecting more reports of weaving than the normal staff can handle? Maybe they are going to abuse probable cause.
Why just limit it to period around Christmas and New Years? Make it all year round. The only problem I have with the program is: Is the DOT going to put those sexist and racist ads on TV that show the only ones driving drunk and getting pulled over are white guys?
