Drive-in movie planned at Case High School
Drive-in movie planned at Case High School

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified School District is hosting a drive-in movie night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, in the north parking lot of Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. “The Croods: A New Age!” will be shown.

Snacks will be provided for up to four people per car and all families in attendance will receive a family bonding resource activity packet.

The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m.; all cars must be parked by 7:15 p.m.

The event is limited to the first 75 people to register. Families must register for the event by noon today. Go to bit.ly/rusddrivein.

The event is part of RUSD’s Family Empowerment Series.

