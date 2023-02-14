MOUNT PLEASANT— A company call center is being relocated to Mount Pleasant.

Dremel Power Tools has signed a lease with St. John Properties to establish a corporate call center at the Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center, 13203 Glove Drive.

Dremel has relocated 20 of its employees to the Mount Pleasant location to establish the center.

“The flexible design and efficiency of the building made the tenant build-out simple and our staff has easy access to numerous amenities including multiple food options,” Ed Pchola, director of operations for Dremel, wrote in a press release.

Pchola said it was important for the company to open the new call center in the county where it was founded.

Albert J. Dremel, an Austrian born inventor, started Dremel Power Tools in 1932 in Racine.

His first product, an electric razor blade sharpener, fell in popularity after the introduction of disposable blades.

So, the company developed a light-weight rotary tool, also known as a die grinder, which is what it came to be known for and still sells today.

The release also cited the proximity to Milwaukee and Batton Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, as reasons why the location was ultimately chosen.

“The buildings at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center are well-suited to respond to a wide variety of real estate needs, including light manufacturing, warehouse/logistics and professional services,” wrote Greg Fax, regional partner for St. John Properties in Wisconsin in the news release.

Fax represented the landlord in the transaction.

“The business community remains in high demand based on its flexible buildings, strategic location near several major highways and retail centers which offer convenience to our roster of companies and their employees,” Fax said.

