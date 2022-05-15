'Dream big and make mistakes,' speaker urges UW-Parkside's biggest-ever graduating class

SOMERS — Charge forward into the future and tackle challenges without fear of failure, the keynote speaker Saturday told members of the largest-ever graduating class at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Wes Saber, an executive with candy-maker Haribo of America Inc., urged graduates to pursue their dreams while accepting the reality that they will occasionally fail or commit blunders.

Saber, the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Haribo, told the students they should not only accept the inevitable errors, but look forward to them as valuable experiences.

“Things won’t always turn out perfectly,” he said. “And those are things you learn from.”

He added: “Dream big and make mistakes.”

More than 500 were awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees — setting a new record-high number for the third year in a row on the Kenosha County college campus.

The ceremony Saturday drew a near-capacity crowd of family members and other spectators inside the arena of the UW-Parkside Sports & Activity Center. It was the first spring commencement conducted in person in three years, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 celebrations to be held virtually.

Chancellor Deborah Ford noted the significance of the occasion as she greeted an enthusiastic crowd.

“We are together again, the way it should be,” she said, drawing a hearty round of applause.

Addressing the size of the college’s largest-ever graduating class, Ford told the crowd that the Somers campus has growing in other ways, too. Faculty members are teaching 40 new academic programs created in the past four years, she said.

Ford also said students are impacting the campus and the community in numerous ways, through internships, athletics, overseas studying and other endeavors.

“UW-Parkside students and graduates are everywhere, making a difference,” she said.

The commencement was planned in two stages — a morning ceremony for students in liberal arts and business, an afternoon ceremony for science and professional studies.

Officials said a total of 550 students were eligible to graduate, compared with 519 last year and 488 the year before that.

In addition to about 430 undergraduates, the school awarded 120 advanced degrees to graduate students.

Matthew Simpson, 25, of Chicago, collected a master’s degree in business administration. Surrounded by family and friends, Simpson said it was tough to complete his education while working, recovering from a sports injury and becoming a father.

But he expressed confidence about the future, with dreams of landing a job as a marketing representative for a professional sports team — ideally the Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bulls.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said of the graduation experience. “I know my work will pay off.”

Within the throngs of parents and others in the audience, Tom Hauke of West Bend turned out to cheer for Shannon Horrigan, his daughter, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

At age 36, Horrigan was a non-traditional student, as a married woman working a full-time job while trying to become the first of her parents’ children to graduate from college.

Hauke said he was thrilled that she accomplished her goal.

“She wanted to prove to herself that she could do it,” he said. “I’m proud of her.”

