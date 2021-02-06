DRC to announce award winners Feb. 25 via Zoom

RACINE — People can celebrate Downtown Racine at the Downtown Racine Corp.’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.
The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address and the announcement of 2020’s Downtown Achievement Award winners. Some of the highlights will include business development updates, marketing metrics, economic impact of events, changes made to help businesses through the pandemic and what will be new in 2021.
“This is an opportunity to share downtown’s recent success and celebrate the people, sponsors and organizations that have made a difference,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “We will reflect on the silver linings of 2020 and look ahead to the unprecedented opportunities we will have in 2021.”
The Downtown Achievement winners have been selected by the public through emailed submissions. More than 50 nominations were submitted this year. The nominations categories included: Downtown Showcase Award, Corporate Citizenship Award, Best New Small Business Award, Downtown Champion Award and CPR Award.
The event is open to the public to view at no charge. Join at zoom.com and enter the following: Meeting ID, 839 0921 8153; passcode, 525829. There is also a call-in option: 312-626-6799.