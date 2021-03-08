 Skip to main content
DRC seeks sponsors for public art project
DRC seeks sponsors for public art project

Bistro table and chairs

Sponsors are needed for the Downtown Racine Corp.'s 20th public art project featuring a bistro table and chairs.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.'s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.

The DRC is currently seeking 10 more sponsors to make this project a reality. A $500 sponsorship includes the table and chairs which will be displayed in Downtown all summer and auctioned off in September. An $800 permanent sponsorship includes the table and chairs which will be displayed in Downtown every summer moving forward (until it is not in good shape). A plaque will also be attached to the table to recognize the artist and sponsor’s names at both sponsorship levels.

Businesses interested in learning more about sponsoring a table and chairs can contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.

