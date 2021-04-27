DRC receives state award for marketing campaign

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. was recognized for its outstanding downtown revitalization efforts at the 30th Wisconsin Main Street awards ceremony held virtually April 21

DRC took second place in the Best Cooperative Marketing Campaign at the event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The awards honored downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.

“WEDC congratulates DRC for its outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend the DRC for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”

“I am honored the state recognized the efforts put into our extensive holiday gift guide which featured over 60 gift ideas from 30-plus businesses,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “We highlighted these gift ideas which were all available via curbside pickup. The promotion had its own website, was featured in print ads in The Journal Times, and online at journaltimes.com and racinecountyeye.com garnering more than 10,000 views total. Many of the items featured sold out from this promotion.”