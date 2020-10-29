DRC planning safe Halloween festivities

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to host Halloween themed activities on Saturday, Oct. 31, including a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating.

A self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to answer questions based on spooky findings in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs.

The annual Candy Crawl will take place on the weekends to ensure smaller crowd sizes. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and trick-or-treat at more than 25 businesses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scavenger hunt map includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

In addition, free small pumpkins and decorating kits will be given out on a first-come basis at The Maple Table, 520 Main St. Children are encouraged to utilize the tables on Monument Square to complete their pumpkin creations.

